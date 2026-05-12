Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria arrived in Guwahati for Himanta Biswa Sarma's swearing-in ceremony. Sarma, who was elected leader of the NDA, will take oath as CM. The event will be attended by PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government. Speaking to reporters, Kataria said he shares a personal connection with the people of Assam as he had earlier served as the Governor of the state. "I have a personal connection with the people of Assam as I was the Governor of the state for some time...I have come to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government," Kataria said.

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Swearing-in Ceremony Details

Meanwhile, the preparations have begun at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, where the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma will be held today at 11:40 AM. The oath-taking ceremony is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

Sarma's Path to Chief Ministership

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya, hoping for "peace, progress and prosperity" for the people of the state ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

Sarma was unanimously elected leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Parties during a meeting attended by senior leaders from alliance partners, including the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

New Cabinet and Speaker

Earlier, Sarma announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while also announcing the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly. In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers on Tuesday in the ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Assam Assembly Election Results

The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state. The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections.