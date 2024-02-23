Punjab farmer leader slams state government's inaction; Demands FIR in protester's death

Highlighting the government's apparent lack of action, Pandher criticized the officials for their ambiguous stance on investigating the incident's location, either in Punjab or Haryana. He accused officers of committing brutal acts, firing live bullets, and deploying gases and rubber bullets against farmers.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, the General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, has criticized the Punjab government for its failure to file an FIR in the death of a young farmer, Shubhkaran Singh, at the Khanauri Border during ongoing protests. Pandher condemns the government's delay in responding to the demands accepted during talks, accusing them of disrespecting the martyrdom of farmers.

The farmer leader raises questions about the government's commitment to trust and calls out the inaction regarding the brutal acts committed against the protesting farmers.

Sarwan Singh Pandher expressed dissatisfaction with the Punjab government's handling of the situation, particularly the delay in filing an FIR related to the death of Shubhkaran Singh. Despite the acceptance of demands during talks, including filing a case under Section 302 (murder), granting 'martyr' status, compensation discussions, and a postmortem board with videography, the government has not provided any response for over 14 hours.

Pandher expressed frustration at the government's refusal to file an FIR, questioning their commitment to justice and emphasizing the insult to the martyrdom of farmers.

Pandher further questioned the Punjab government's overall stance on the ongoing farmers' protest, emphasizing the need for accountability for the actions of security forces. He highlighted the government's reluctance to take action against those responsible for the brutal acts and emphasized the urgency of filing an FIR without requiring additional evidence, as suggested by senior officers.

The ongoing farmers' agitation has attracted attention from various quarters, with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) calling for inclusive dialogue from stakeholders across the agricultural sector.

The farmers, stationed at the Shambhu border near Ambala since the protest's inception, have faced clashes resulting in injuries to both farmers and police personnel during the March that commenced on February 13.