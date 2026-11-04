AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenges the government's move to demolish the historic Qadeemi Masjid for the Central Vista project, questioning the rationale behind its secularism claims while citing the mosque's existence since before 1912.

Owaisi Challenges Qadeemi Masjid Removal

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the Union government’s stand on the proposed removal of the century-old Qadeemi Masjid located within the Krishi Bhawan premises in New Delhi, alleging a contradiction in its interpretation of secularism. The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that Qadeemi Masjid, situated within the Krishi Bhawan complex in central Delhi, is required to be removed to facilitate the redevelopment and reconstruction of Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Buildings 4 and 5 under the Central Vista Redevelopment Master Plan.

Reacting to the development, Owaisi questioned how the government could justify the Bhoomi Pooja ceremony conducted for the Central Vista project while simultaneously arguing that a historic mosque has no place on government premises. "The Union government has told the Delhi High Court that the century-old Qadeemi Masjid, located within the Krishi Bhawan compound in New Delhi, must be removed to make way for the redevelopment of Common Central Secretariat (CCS) under the Central Vista project. The government argues that the Masjid is 'impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of government property'," said Owaisi in an X post.

The Union government has told the Delhi High Court that the century-old Qadeemi Masjid, located within the Krishi Bhawan compound in New Delhi, must be removed to make way for the redevelopment of Common Central Secretariat (CCS) under the Central Vista project. The government argues that the Masjid is “impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of government property”. The Modi government inaugurated the Central Vista project with a Bhoomi Pooja. Apparently, secularism is not offended by the use of one faith’s rituals for a public project, but is allergic to a masjid that has stood there even before 1912, long before Krishi Bhawan was even built. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 4, 2026

He said that the Qadeemi Masjid existed even before 1912, long before Krishi Bhawan was constructed. "The Modi government inaugurated the Central Vista project with a Bhoomi Pooja. Apparently, secularism is not offended by the use of one faith’s rituals for a public project, but is allergic to a masjid that has stood there even before 1912, long before Krishi Bhawan was even built," he said.

Legal Challenges and Historical Preservation

The issue has raised questions about the protection of historical places of worship amid major government redevelopment projects. The legal proceedings concerning the future of the Qadeemi Masjid are pending before the Delhi High Court.

Race Course Masjid Controversy

The development comes weeks after Owaisi raised strong objections over the handling of the Race Course Masjid matter in New Delhi. On October 21, he called for urgent intervention by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. In a post on X, Owaisi pointed out that despite the mosque holding gazetted Waqf status for nearly five decades, authorities responsible for safeguarding Waqf assets failed to move court or appeal against the demolition notice.

"The race course masjid case needs @KirenRijiju's urgent intervention. Despite the masjid being a gazetted waqf property since 1977, the waqf board did not challenge the demolition order. Neither did it make any effort to resolve the issue," Owaisi stated. "Even the Waqf Amendment Act protects the masjid since it's 'waqf by user.' And all such properties registered in the past continue to be protected. But still no effort was made," he said.

Noting that the Delhi Waqf Board has operated without a full body, Owaisi said ultimate accountability lies with the Ministry of Minority Affairs. "It's the Minister's job to resolve the matter since the Delhi Waqf Board hasn't been constituted since 2023, but the CEO of the Board could have intervened; that also did not happen," he added. (ANI)