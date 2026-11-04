Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Guwahati Hotel Bilas Inn massacre that claimed five lives, was killed in a police encounter in Sivasagar district early Wednesday while allegedly attempting to snatch an officer's weapon.

Ghanakanta Gogoi Killed in Police Encounter

Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the October 26 mass shooting at Guwahati's Hotel Bilas Inn that claimed five lives, was killed in a police encounter in Assam's Sivasagar district early on Wednesday while allegedly attempting to snatch an officer's pistol and escape custody. Reacting to the news, Ankita Bharali, daughter of deceased hotel co-owner Bhudev Bharali, expressed relief that justice had been delivered while urging police to expose and punish anyone else who backed or encouraged the crime.

Details of the Encounter

According to officials, the encounter took place around 3:12 AM at Phulpanichiga under Gaurisagar Police Station, nearly 350 km from Guwahati, while a Sivasagar Police team was transporting the 34-year-old accused in connection with a separate 2024 bank fraud case. "When the team reached Gaurisagar, he said he wanted to answer nature's call. After getting down from the vehicle, he tried to snatch the service weapon of the investigating officer. A scuffle ensued," Sivasagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Papori Chetia said.

"At this point, another policeman fired his service weapon to protect the senior officer, leaving Gogoi with bullet injuries. He was taken to Sivasagar Civil Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. One of our officers, who sustained injuries, has also been admitted to the hospital," SSP Chetia added.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Debashish Sharma sustained an injury to his right leg during the scuffle and was reported to be in stable condition, while forensic teams examined the encounter spot.

Family Reaction and Investigation

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday morning after learning of Gogoi's death, Ankita Bharali said the development had brought a measure of solace to the grieving family even before the ritual memorial lamp for the departed souls had gone out. "This morning, we received the news that the criminal who murdered my father, my paternal aunt, my brother, and my sister-in-law without any reason has also met a similar end today. Even amidst such immense grief, this has brought us some peace. Before our memorial lamp went out, he died. Earlier, whenever we kept seeing him on the news, it pained us deeply that he murdered our family members for no fault of theirs, when there wasn't even a major reason," Ankita Bharali told ANI.

Thanking the people of Assam, media personnel, God, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the police force for standing with the bereaved family and working "day and night" on the investigation, she urged authorities to continue probing any wider conspiracy or criminal network. "I extend my heartfelt thanks to our Honourable CM sir and all the police personnel. Much of the investigation is still underway. Whoever else is behind him, whoever encouraged him to commit murder, or whoever supported him, they should uncover all of that and punish those people as well. Regardless of the reason the encounter took place, whether due to his other criminal records or any other reason, we have received justice, and we are at peace today. Police should continue investigating everyone involved in this crime as well as all other crimes committed by these people, and ensure they too are punished," she added.

Background of the Case

The encounter occurred hours after Gogoi completed his seven-day remand with Guwahati Police on Tuesday, November 3. Produced before the Kamrup (Metro) Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court following a crime-scene reconstruction at the hotel on November 2, Gogoi was sent to 14-day judicial custody after the court rejected further police remand. Sivasagar Police subsequently took custody of him on a transit warrant in connection with the pending vehicle loan fraud case.

Notably, during his initial court appearance in Guwahati on October 27, Gogoi's counsel had expressed apprehension of a police encounter, prompting the CJM court to mandate DSP-rank supervision and strict nighttime security safeguards for the duration of his seven-day Guwahati Police custody. Those protective directives had drawn sharp criticism from the victims' family, with Ankita Bharali earlier slamming the "king-like treatment and protection" given to the accused and demanding either a direct encounter or the death penalty.

On the night of October 26, five people property owner Helena Bharali (58), her elder brother Bhudev Bharali (65), her son Debarshi Kashyap (39), daughter-in-law Rinika Kashyap (30), and family associate Narayan Das (48) were shot dead at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, while family driver Satyendra Pathak sustained gunshot injuries. Guwahati Police had arrested Gogoi within an hour of the attack with a licensed .32-bore pistol, linking the firing to an escalating lease and rent dispute. (ANI)

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