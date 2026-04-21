Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has opposed the ZEE5 series 'Lawrence of Punjab', stating it glorifies gangster culture and insults the state. He plans to file a PIL to ban the show, which he calls a 'criminal act'.

Congress Leader Condemns Series

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday took strong exception to the reported television series on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi named 'Lawrence of Punjab'.

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In an official statement, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that not only would it promote and glorify the gangster culture, but it would also amount to insulting "Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat" that the holy land of Gurus, Rishis and Pirs will now be identified with a dreaded gangster.

The PCC president pointed out that Bishnoi and his gang of criminals have been allegedly responsible for killing famous singer Sidhu Moosewala and hundreds of other innocent people. He said the proposed TV series will send a wrong signal to the youth, as the TV series will only end up glorifying someone who deserves to be condemned.

Demanding a complete ban on the screening of the TV series, he questioned the wisdom of the makers of the series to promote the culture of crime and violence. "This is not a work of art and entertainment, but a criminal act to instigate and abet youngsters towards the world of crime", he warned.

Warring also questioned the silence of the state and the central government over such a "blatant insult" to Punjab. Moreover, he added, Lawrence Bishnoi has nothing to do with Punjab as he basically belonged to Rajasthan and is now in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat, according to the statement.

PIL to be Filed in High Court

The PCC president disclosed that he will also be filing a Public Interest Litigation in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the screening of the television series, as it has the potential of leading to bad and dangerous influence on youngsters.

Zee5 Announces Docuseries Premiere

Meanwhile, Zee5 announced the release date of the docuseries 'Lawrence of Punjab', which traces the journey of the criminal identity of Lawrence Bishnoi through the culture, systems and visibility. ZEE5 unveiled a bold, gripping trailer of their upcoming original docuseries, 'Lawrence of Punjab', a culturally rooted story that explores how criminal identities are shaped. Produced by Riverland Entertainment and directed by Raghav Darr, the series will premiere on 27th April.

According to the press note by the makers, "Lawrence of Punjab traces the journey of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems, and visibility. From student politics and music to ideology and media amplification, the series pieces together how aspiration, power, and perception intersect to shape a new-age digital syndicate. With Lawrence Bishnoi as a key case study within this ecosystem, the narrative expands beyond the individual to examine the larger cultural and social context, focusing on consequences." (ANI)