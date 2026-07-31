This article provides a comprehensive step-by-step guide on how to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) online using the official e-filing portal. It details the process from logging in and selecting the correct ITR form to verifying information and completing the mandatory e-verification to avoid penalties before the July 31 deadline.

The July 31 Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline is here. In addition to fulfilling a legal obligation, filing your taxes makes it easier to achieve future financial objectives including credit card, loan, and visa approvals. Early cross-checking of your financial data is highly recommended by financial gurus. The only method to guarantee a precise, error-free submission while totally avoiding late filing fines is to take this proactive action.

This is a step-by-step instruction to assist you use the official Income Tax e-filing facility to file your ITR online.

Step 1: Open the Portal and Log In

Go to https://www.incometax.gov.in and enter your password and PAN (as user ID) to log in.

Step 2: Go to the Section for Filing ITRs.

Select "e-File" > "Income Tax Returns" > “File Income Tax Return.” Click 'Continue' after choosing 'AY 2026-27' to file FY 2025-26 returns and using the online option.

Step 3: Select the appropriate ITR form.

ITR-1: Salaried people with modest sources of income

ITR-2: People who own numerous homes, overseas assets, or capital gains

ITR-3: People who earn money from their jobs or businesses

ITR-4: Presumptive taxes chosen by taxpayers

Step 4: State Reason for Filing

Select the applicable reason:

Taxable income exceeds the basic exemption limit. Filing is mandatory due to specific criteria. Other applicable reasons.

Step 5: Review and Confirm Information

Your personal and financial details will mostly be pre-filled. Check:

PAN, Aadhaar, and bank details Salary and income details (auto-fetched from Form 16 and Form 26AS). Deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, etc. Validate all entries before proceeding.

Step 6: Pay Tax Dues and Submit

If there's any outstanding tax liability, pay it. Review the summary, confirm, and submit the return.

Step 7: E-Verify Your Return

You must e-verify the return within 30 days to complete the filing. Choose from:

Aadhaar OTP

Net banking

Electronic Verification Code (EVC)

Or send a signed ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru