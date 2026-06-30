Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone for a ₹54.76 crore Road Over Bridge in Dhuri to ease traffic congestion. The project is aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and accelerating the area's socio-economic development.

Reinforcing the Punjab Government's unwavering commitment to infrastructure-led development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a ₹54.76 crore Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Dhuri that will permanently ease traffic congestion, strengthen regional connectivity and accelerate the area's socio-economic development. During his visit, the Chief Minister also announced that the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna will be launched from Dhuri on July 1, reviewed the state's successful management of peak power demand, highlighted a series of key development initiatives undertaken in Dhuri and Sangrur, and reaffirmed that Sri Akal Takht Sahib remains supreme for him and his family.

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New Road Over Bridge in Dhuri

Addressing the gathering after the foundation laying ceremony, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "A modern two-lane Road Over Bridge with a footpath is being constructed over the Sheron Distributary adjacent to Level Crossing No. 62-A on the Rajpura-Bathinda railway line in Dhuri Sub-Division. The project is being executed at a cost of ₹54.76 crore with funding from the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB)."

Speaking about the execution of the project, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "All the required NOCs and approvals have already been obtained from the Railways, Forest Department, BSNL, PSPCL and other concerned departments. We are committed to completing this project within 18 months by October 2027."

Highlighting the impact of the project, the Chief Minister said, "This Road Over Bridge will provide major relief from traffic congestion in Dhuri and surrounding areas. It will ensure safer, smoother and faster movement of traffic while strengthening the region's transport infrastructure and accelerating its social and economic development."

Calling it a landmark day for the constituency, the Punjab CM stated, "Today is a red-letter day in the history of the Dhuri Assembly segment because a long-pending demand of the residents has finally been fulfilled."

Emphasising the government's commitment towards balanced development, the Chief Minister said, "The Punjab Government has fully funded this project to ensure that the lower railway crossing remains open so that local businesses are protected and the city is not divided. This is an engineering marvel being constructed over an active canal and railway line for the convenience of the people."

Other Development Initiatives

Listing other development works undertaken in Dhuri, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "A state-of-the-art public library has already been established in Dhuri to provide people with access to quality books. We have also covered the local canal (sua), which has now been transformed into a vibrant community gathering space."

Expressing gratitude to the people, the Chief Minister thanked the residents of Dhuri for giving the Aam Aadmi Party a landslide victory in the Municipal Council elections by electing 19 out of 21 councillors. "The new Municipal Council President will be appointed soon," he added.

Referring to programmes held earlier in the day, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "I inaugurated a world-class Olympic-standard swimming pool at War Heroes Stadium in Sangrur to nurture future sporting talent."

The Chief Minister further said, "Today, I also flagged off 50 LED documentary vehicles from Sangrur. These vehicles will travel across all 13,000 villages of Punjab to showcase documentaries dedicated to the 650th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Maharaj."

Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna for Women

Making a major announcement for women, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "From tomorrow, July 1, the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna will begin from Dhuri itself. Under the scheme, every eligible woman will receive ₹1,000 per month, while women belonging to Scheduled Castes will receive ₹1,500 per month. The amount will be transferred directly into their bank accounts, and women already receiving social security pensions will also remain eligible."

Sharing details of the scheme, the Chief Minister emphasised that nearly 97% of women in Punjab are expected to benefit from this initiative. "The state government has allocated ₹9,300 crore for the scheme in the Budget. More than 40 lakh women have already been registered, and the benefits will be applicable from July 1 even if the registration cards are delivered later," he said.

State Power Situation

Reviewing the state's power situation, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "Punjab's power grid is functioning efficiently and has successfully met a peak electricity demand of more than 17,000 MW from every section of society."

Expressing satisfaction over the agricultural season, the Chief Minister said, "All thermal power plants are functioning at full capacity, canals are flowing at 106% capacity, and paddy transplantation is nearing completion across the state."

Reaffirming Faith in Akal Takht

Reaffirming his faith in Panthic institutions, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "Sri Akal Takht Sahib is supreme for me and my family. Every directive issued by this sacred institution will be fully honoured, and a detailed discussion on the matter will also be held in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha."