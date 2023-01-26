'Attempt completely foiled': Jamia VC on screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

Thirteen university students were detained for causing a ruckus, on Wednesday, by organising a screening of the controversial documentary on PM Modi on the Jamia campus. The university administration did not permit the screening, Delhi police said.

After reports of unrest at Jamia Millia Islamia, university vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar said that some students tried to organise a screening of the banned BBC documentary on PM Modi; however, it was completely foiled, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

On Wednesday, there were dramatic scenes outside the university in Delhi's Okhla area, where many students gathered to protest the detention of four Students Federation of India (SFI) members before the screening of the BBC docuseries. Over dozens of students were detained by police during the chaos. The majority were later released, but at least 13 remained detained as of this morning, according to PTI, citing SFI officials. Out of 13, at least four are students of Jamia, named Azeez (SFI Jamia secretary), Nivedya (SFI South Delhi vice president) and Abhiram and Tejas (SFI members).

According to the reports, the university vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar said, "Nothing happened within our university... an attempt was made, but it was completely foiled. Whatever happened... on the streets... a minor incident was blown out. Precautionary measures were appropriate."

Delhi police said they acted after Jamia officials informed them that some students were causing a ruckus outside the campus after the screening was cancelled. On Wednesday, 'India: The Modi Question' was scheduled to be screened at 6:00 pm. However, the Jamia administration said that no screening would be permitted without permission and accused 'people with vested interests'.

According to a statement issued by the university administration on Wednesday, some students associated with a political organisation (SFI) distributed a poster about the screening of a documentary screening. The administration also warned the film's organisers of harsh punishment.

The released notification read, "University reiterates that the meeting of students or screening of any film will be allowed on the campus without permission." Additionally, it said, "The university is taking every precaution to prevent people/organisations with vested interests from destroying the peaceful academic environment."

On Wednesday, Delhi Police detained a few protesters raising slogans outside Jamia Millia Islamia. Students from a left-wing student organisation were detained as well.

The uproar erupted after the Students Federation of India (SFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), announced the screening of the controversial BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said police.

The action was initiated at the request of the University's Chief Proctor following the announcement by students of a documentary screening on campus at 6:00 pm.

