Punjab: BSF nab two smugglers with 1.1 kg heroin in Amritsar border operation

The BSF said, "On February 11, 2025, the BSF Intelligence Wing developed and shared information regarding a possible smuggling attempt involving few suspects on the Amritsar border. Acting on this intelligence, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar, launched a joint operation. During night hours, at approximately 10:10 pm, the joint team established a checkpoint near Village Chota Fatehwal, Amritsar district. As a result of the operation, two Indian smugglers were apprehended, two packets of suspected heroin (gross weight: 1.100 kg) and one motorcycle were seized."

BSF further said that both apprehended individuals are residents of Sarang Dev village, Ajnala Police Station, Amritsar district. They are currently in the custody of ANTF Amritsar for further investigation.

The BSF said that this successful operation is part of the ongoing coordinated efforts between the BSF and Punjab Police to curb smuggling activities along the International Border.

The apprehension of these smugglers, along with the seizure of the suspected heroin consignment, highlights the professional competence and dedication of BSF troops in securing the nation's borders and combating cross-border smuggling activities.

Earlier BSF troops recovered a drone from the border area of Amritsar in Punjab on February 6.

Taking to X, BSF Punjab Frontier said on Thursday that based on specific intelligence input, BSF troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from the border area of Amritsar.

The drone, which had flown from the Pakistani side, was retrieved from Village Mahawa, District Amritsar, the BSF added.

"In a series of successful operations against cross-border smuggling and infiltration attempts using drones, BSF remains resolute in its commitment to curbing such crimes and safeguarding national security," the BSF added.

