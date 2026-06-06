Nine people were killed and around 15 others injured in a road accident in Punjab's Ferozepore after a truck and a jeep collided. Officials said the victims were on their way to immerse the ashes of a family member when the tragedy struck.

Nine people were killed on the spot and around 15 others were injured in a road accident in Punjab's Ferozepore after a collision between a truck and a jeep, officials said on Saturday. The victims were travelling to immerse the ashes of a family member when the accident occurred. Emergency services rushed to the site, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision. Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)