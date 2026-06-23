CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania paid rich tributes to former six-time CM Virbhadra Singh on his 93rd birth anniversary, remembering his immense contribution to Himachal Pradesh's development and public service.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Tuesday paid tributes to former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on his 93rd birth anniversary, stating that his contribution to the development of the state and his commitment to public service continue to inspire generations.

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CM Sukhu Hails Virbhadra Singh's Legacy

Speaking to mediapersons in Shimla after paying floral tributes to the veteran Congress leader, Sukhu described Virbhadra Singh as a towering Congress leader whose contribution to Himachal Pradesh's development would always be remembered. "Virbhadra Singh was a towering leader of the Congress party and made an immense contribution to the development of Himachal Pradesh. He led the state for a long period and initiated numerous developmental works that transformed the lives of people. The people of Himachal Pradesh will always remember his contribution," the Chief Minister said.

Sukhu said Virbhadra Singh's long political journey and dedication to public service remained a source of inspiration for future generations. He urged people to learn from his life and work while continuing efforts towards the state's progress.

According to the Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh's leadership and commitment to public welfare left a lasting imprint on the social, economic and infrastructural development of Himachal Pradesh.

Speaker Pathania on 'Incomparable Contribution'

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said Virbhadra Singh's contribution to the creation and development of the state was unparalleled and that his political values remained relevant in contemporary politics. "Virbhadra Singh's contribution to the development and progress of Himachal Pradesh is incomparable. He was not only a beloved leader of the people but also an experienced and visionary statesman whose work continues to be remembered across the state," Pathania said.

The Speaker said that although Virbhadra Singh was no longer physically present, the development works initiated by him and the political values he established continued to guide public life. He added that there was a need to carry forward his vision, ideals and style of functioning.

Pathania also recalled the public participation witnessed during Virbhadra Singh's birthday celebrations over the years, saying people from across the state continued to gather to pay tribute to the former Chief Minister.

Virbhadra Singh served six terms as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and also held several important portfolios in the Union Government. His 93rd birth anniversary was marked by tributes, commemorative events and social service activities across the state.

Both leaders described his political and social life as a source of inspiration and urged people to follow his commitment to public welfare, development and democratic values. (ANI)