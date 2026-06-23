Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania have urged the Centre to protect apple growers, calling their concerns over the India-UK FTA "genuine" and cautioning against the impact of reduced import duties.

Concerns over the potential impact of the India-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector have intensified, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania urging the Centre to protect the interests of apple growers and farmers in the state.

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CM Sukhu Highlights 'Genuine' Concerns

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the apprehensions being raised by apple growers regarding the proposed trade agreement were "genuine" and must be seriously addressed. He cautioned that any reduction in import duties on foreign fruits could adversely affect the state's horticulture-driven economy.

Sukhu said he had earlier raised similar concerns during discussions on a trade agreement with New Zealand as well, when assurances were given that the interests of Indian farmers and horticulturists would be safeguarded. However, he noted that concerns among growers continue to persist.

"The farmers and horticulturists of Himachal Pradesh are already facing multiple challenges. Any move that encourages increased imports of foreign fruits could put additional economic pressure on local producers," the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government would strongly take up the matter with the Central Government.

Speaker Pathania Flags Impact on Rural Economy

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania also expressed concern over the possible implications of the India-UK FTA, stating that any significant reduction or removal of import duties could negatively impact the state's agriculture and horticulture sectors.

Pathania said horticulture associations had already written to the Prime Minister flagging their concerns over the agreement. He emphasised that fruits, vegetables and floriculture form the backbone of Himachal Pradesh's rural economy, supporting the livelihoods of lakhs of people.

He further said the state's economy had faced setbacks in recent years and stressed that its interests must be adequately protected in national policy decisions. Pathania added that he would continue to raise issues related to the state at various national and international forums.

Expressing hope for a sensitive approach from the Union Government, the Assembly Speaker said necessary safeguards must be incorporated to ensure that farmers and horticulturists in Himachal Pradesh are not adversely affected.

Debate Over FTA Intensifies in State

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement has triggered debate among horticulture stakeholders in the state, with fears that easier access for imported fruits could impact the competitiveness of locally grown apples and other produce.