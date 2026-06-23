HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh paid tribute to his father and ex-CM Virbhadra Singh on his 93rd birth anniversary, calling him the architect of modern Himachal and vowing to carry forward his development vision and legacy of public service.

The Public Works and Urban Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Tuesday paid floral tributes to his father and six-time former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on his 93rd birth anniversary, describing him as the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh and pledging to carry forward his vision of development and public service.

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Speaking to mediapersons after offering tributes at Virbhadra Singh's statue on the historic Ridge in Shimla, Vikramaditya Singh said the late Congress stalwart had played a pivotal role in shaping the state's development trajectory through his decades-long public service. "Virbhadra Singh was the builder of modern Himachal Pradesh. He served the state as Chief Minister six times and also represented the country as a Union Minister on several occasions. Throughout his political journey, he received immense love, affection and blessings from the people of Himachal Pradesh," Vikramaditya Singh said.

Continuing a Legacy of Service

The minister said the Virbhadra Singh Foundation was continuing the former Chief Minister's legacy of serving the underprivileged by providing assistance and essential medical equipment to those in need. "Through the Foundation, we are trying to help needy people by providing medical equipment, oxygen concentrators, hearing aids and other essential items. This reflects the very philosophy that Virbhadra Singh upheld throughout his life. He always worked to strengthen the voice of the poor, backward and marginalised sections of society," he said.

A Vision for Development and Governance

Highlighting his father's approach to governance, Vikramaditya Singh said public service remained an integral part of his political legacy. "Along with politics, the spirit of service was an important part of his legacy. He always rose above partisan politics and placed the development of Himachal Pradesh at the forefront, giving a new direction to the state," he added.

The minister said the birth anniversary was not only an occasion to remember Virbhadra Singh but also a day to reaffirm commitment towards his ideals and development-oriented vision. "Our collective resolve today is to move forward on the path shown by Virbhadra Singh and carry forward his developmental vision. His contribution to the establishment of colleges, schools, roads, drinking water schemes and other infrastructure across the state remains unforgettable," he said.

Citing Shimla's landmark drinking water project as an example of Virbhadra Singh's foresight, Vikramaditya Singh said the nearly Rs 800-crore scheme to bring water from the Sutlej River was initiated under his father's leadership in 2015 with support from the World Bank. "Today, residents of Shimla are receiving round-the-clock drinking water because of that project. Many development initiatives launched during Virbhadra Singh's tenure continue to serve as the foundation of Himachal Pradesh's growth," he said.

Vikramaditya Singh said there was a need to further strengthen such initiatives to ensure the state's continued progress. "Virbhadra Singh's contribution to the development of Himachal Pradesh is invaluable. His birth anniversary is not only an opportunity to pay tribute to him but also to renew our commitment to his ideals and his vision for the state's development," he added. (ANI)