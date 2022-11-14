Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab: 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar days after tremors in Delhi

    Earlier on Saturday, strong tremors were felt in parts of north India, including in Delhi-NCR as a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, nearly 101 km east-southeast from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, officials said.

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 8:33 AM IST

    An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale shook Punjab's Amritsar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) has confirmed. This comes Days after tremors were felt in Delhi/NCR.

    According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at around 3:42 am.

    Taking to Twitter, the NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145 km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab."

    Meanwhile, on Saturday (November 12) night, strong tremors were felt in parts of north India, including in Delhi-NCR as a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, nearly 101 km east-southeast from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, officials said.

    The epicentre of the quake was Patadebal of Bajhang, 460 km west of Kathmandu, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre of Nepal said.

    Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the temblor struck at 7:57 p.m, three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country.

    This was the third earthquake to hit seismically-active Nepal in a week.

    Tremors were also felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some western Uttar Pradesh districts like Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 8:33 AM IST
