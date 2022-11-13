Punjab govt tightens arms regulations; bans public display of weapons, songs promoting gun culture

Carrying and displaying weapons at public gatherings, religious sites, wedding ceremonies, and other events should be prohibited, according to state government orders. Also, songs that glorify guns and violence should be restricted.

Following increased gun violence in Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led state government tightened gun regulations on Sunday. The state government prohibited the public display of firearms and songs that promote gun culture and violence.

The Mann-led-AAP government in the state has also ordered a three-month review of arms licences. In this regard, an official order has been issued. According to the order, carrying and displaying weapons at public gatherings, religious sites, wedding ceremonies, and other events should be prohibited.

Only when DC is personally satisfied will a new licence be issued. Random checks will be conducted in the coming days. According to the order, any arm licence found to have been given to the wrong person will be cancelled immediately. Celebratory firing that endangers people's lives will also be punished.

According to the order, songs that glorify weapons and violence should be prohibited entirely. Weapons will not be displayed in public, including on social media. The Punjab Chief Minister directed commissioners and senior superintendents of police to maintain law and order.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is facing criticism from the state's opposition parties due to increased gun violence. Sudhir Suri, a Shiv Sena leader, was shot dead in broad daylight earlier this month in Amritsar, Punjab. Sandeep Singh Sunny has been identified as the accused. A few days later, Pradeep Singh, a Dera Sacha Sauda supporter, was assassinated in Punjab's Faridkot.

Also Read: SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL on Delhi Pollution, says, 'This problem requires solution but....'

Also Read: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

Also Read: Delhi continues to breathe 'very poor' air amid farm fires in Punjab