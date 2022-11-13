Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab govt tightens arms regulations; bans public display of weapons, songs promoting gun culture

    Carrying and displaying weapons at public gatherings, religious sites, wedding ceremonies, and other events should be prohibited, according to state government orders. Also, songs that glorify guns and violence should be restricted.

    Punjab govt tightens arms regulations; bans public display of weapons, songs promoting gun culture - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 6:04 PM IST

    Following increased gun violence in Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led state government tightened gun regulations on Sunday. The state government prohibited the public display of firearms and songs that promote gun culture and violence. 

    The Mann-led-AAP government in the state has also ordered a three-month review of arms licences. In this regard, an official order has been issued. According to the order, carrying and displaying weapons at public gatherings, religious sites, wedding ceremonies, and other events should be prohibited.

    Only when DC is personally satisfied will a new licence be issued. Random checks will be conducted in the coming days. According to the order, any arm licence found to have been given to the wrong person will be cancelled immediately. Celebratory firing that endangers people's lives will also be punished.

    According to the order, songs that glorify weapons and violence should be prohibited entirely. Weapons will not be displayed in public, including on social media. The Punjab Chief Minister directed commissioners and senior superintendents of police to maintain law and order.

    Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is facing criticism from the state's opposition parties due to increased gun violence. Sudhir Suri, a Shiv Sena leader, was shot dead in broad daylight earlier this month in Amritsar, Punjab. Sandeep Singh Sunny has been identified as the accused. A few days later, Pradeep Singh, a Dera Sacha Sauda supporter, was assassinated in Punjab's Faridkot.

    Also Read: SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL on Delhi Pollution, says, 'This problem requires solution but....'

    Also Read: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

    Also Read: Delhi continues to breathe 'very poor' air amid farm fires in Punjab

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2022, 6:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fans ask Riteish Deshmukh when he's joining Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra; here's why - adt

    Fans ask Riteish Deshmukh when he's joining Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra; here's why

    Ladakh situation stable but unpredictable need to focus on China s actions Indian Army chief Manoj Pande gcw

    Ladakh situation 'stable but unpredictable', need to focus on China's actions: Indian Army chief

    Kerala RPF official saves girl from being crushed under moving train; watch video - gps

    Kerala RPF official saves girl from being crushed under moving train; watch video

    MCD polls 2022 AAP leader Haseeb ul Hasan climbs transmission tower after party denies him ticket gcw

    MCD polls 2022: AAP leader climbs transmission tower after party denies him ticket

    Ayodhya Mosque construction likely to be completed by December 2023 official gcw

    Ayodhya Mosque construction likely to be completed by December 2023

    Recent Stories

    football Would Robert Lewandowski like to play with Lionel Messi at Barcelona Polish icon gives ultimate response snt

    Would Lewandowski like to play with Messi at Barcelona? Polish icon gives ultimate response

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Twitter erupts as Stokes powers England to second title triumph against Pakistan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Twitter erupts as Stokes powers England to second title triumph

    Israeli President Herzog officially invites former PM Benjamin Netanyahu to form new government - adt

    Israeli President Herzog officially invites former PM Benjamin Netanyahu to form new government

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Here is why Jurgen Klopp terms Roberto Firmino Brazil axe as madness-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's why Jurgen Klopp terms Roberto Firmino's Brazil axe as 'madness'

    Childrens Day 2022 Wishes and messages to share with your young ones gcw

    Children's Day 2022: Wishes and messages to share with your young ones

    Recent Videos

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon