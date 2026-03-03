The Defence Ministry signed two contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore. One is with HAL for six ALH Mk-III helicopters for the Indian Coast Guard, and the other is with Russia's Rosoboronexport for Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch - Shtil missiles for the Navy.

The Ministry of Defence, on Tuesday, signed contracts worth a total of Rs 5,083 crore to acquire six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-II (Maritime Role) for the Indian Coast Guard and Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch - Shtil missiles for the Indian Navy. According to the Ministry of Defence, the agreements were officially inked in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

ALH Mk-III Helicopters for Indian Coast Guard

The contract for ALH Mk-III (MR), along with operational role equipment, an engineering support package, and performance-based logistics support, valued at Rs 2,901 crore, has been inked with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru, under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, the Ministry stated.

These twin-engine helicopters incorporate state-of-the-art features superior to the currently operated airborne platforms and are capable of undertaking a wide spectrum of maritime security missions from shore-based airfields as well as from ships at sea. The induction will significantly enhance the Indian Coast Guard's capability for fulfilling the duties of safety and protection of artificial islands, offshore installations, and protection of fishermen & marine environment.

The project envisages the supply of equipment from more than 200 MSMEs and is expected to generate approximately 65 lakh man-hours of employment. As per the Ministry, the contract reinforces the Government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Make-in-India initiative, while further strengthening the nation's maritime security architecture.

Shtil Missiles for Indian Navy

The contract for the procurement of Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch - Shtil missiles and associated missile holding frames, valued at Rs 2,182 crore, has been signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russian Federation. The acquisition is intended to substantially enhance the air defence capabilities of frontline warships against a wide spectrum of aerial threats.

The system will reinforce the layered air defence architecture onboard the platforms of the Indian Navy by providing rapid-reaction, all-weather engagement capability and improved survivability in contested maritime environments. The contract further underscores the longstanding and time-tested defence partnership between India and Russia, founded on mutual trust and strategic alignment, the Ministry noted. (ANI)