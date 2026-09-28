UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 119th birth anniversary. He called upon the youth to draw inspiration from his courage and patriotism and work towards building a knowledgeable and capable Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi's call to youth on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 119th birth anniversary and called upon people, particularly the youth, to draw inspiration from his courage and patriotism and contribute towards building a knowledgeable, value-driven and capable Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister recalled Bhagat Singh's sacrifice for the country at the age of 23 and said his birth anniversary was an opportunity to renew the resolve to place national duty above all. “My esteemed fellow citizens of the state, at the tender age of just 23, the immortal martyr Bhagat Singh laid down his all for the motherland. His birth anniversary is an opportunity for all of us to renew our resolve with fresh energy, placing the national duty above all,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He urged people, particularly the youth, to draw lessons from Bhagat Singh's courage and patriotism and work towards breaking free from social evils such as casteism and addiction. "Today, we too must draw lessons from his indomitable courage and patriotism to break free from the shackles of casteism, addiction, and other social evils. From his life, we should take inspiration to make knowledge our strength, keep the thirst for learning alive, and connect our resolve with action," he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of education and skill development, saying that knowledge should be made a source of strength and the thirst for learning should remain alive. “I firmly believe that when the youth link knowledge with skills, skills with resolve, and resolve with action, it will infuse new momentum into the state's journey of development alongside their dreams,” he said.

CM Yogi further called upon people, stating, "Let us all come together to play our role in building a knowledgeable, value-driven, and capable Uttar Pradesh."

The revolutionary life of Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, in Banga, in present-day Pakistan's Punjab province, and became one of the most prominent revolutionaries of India's freedom struggle.

On April 8, 1929, Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt threw bombs inside the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi to protest against colonial legislation. They deliberately surrendered and used the subsequent trial to put forward their political message against British rule.

Bhagat Singh was later convicted in the Lahore Conspiracy Case and executed along with Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931. He was 23 years old.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht also paid floral tributes to Bhagat Singh and Vithalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel on their birth anniversaries. According to an official release, Bisht recalled Bhagat Singh's association with the historic Central Legislative Assembly and said his courage, patriotism and sacrifice continue to inspire generations. (ANI)