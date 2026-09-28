Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Mata Amritanandamayi on her 73rd birthday, 'Vishwa Seva Dinam'. Attending the celebrations in Kollam, he praised her selfless service, saying her compassion has alleviated the suffering of millions worldwide.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Mata Amritanandamayi on her 73rd birthday for selfless service, saying that her compassion, actions, and emotions have alleviated the suffering of millions of people. In a post on X, Shah said, "Mata Amritanandamayi Ji's compassion, actions, and emotions have alleviated the suffering of millions of people."

Earlier on Saturday, the Home Minister attended 'Vishwa Seva Dinam', the 73rd birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi Ji in Kollam, Keralam as the Chief Guest.

Shah Addresses 'Vishwa Seva Dinam'

In his address, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah stated that being in Amma's presence allows one to understand the true meaning of being human, transcending all worldly responsibilities. He said that even an insensitive person, upon visiting this place, is filled with a sense of gratitude for the service done by Amma.

"We are celebrating Amma's birthday, observed as 'Vishwa Seva Dinam' with all our hearts. The celebrations of one who has made wiping the tears of the suffering her sadhana (spiritual practice) and dharma (duty) for five decades should indeed be in the form of service," he said.

Shah said that while systems sustain society, it is compassion, personified by Amma, that binds it together. "It is a luminary like Amma who imparts the wisdom and empathy to understand the sorrows of others to millions of people, not just in India but across the globe. Amma’s embrace has instilled a profound realisation in millions worldwide that they are not alone in their suffering; rather, Amma stands with them."

Recalls Past Meetings and Global Influence

Union Home Minister recalled that he had the privilege of meeting Amma on September 27, 2015, April 3, 2016, and June 4, 2023. He said that receiving Amma's blessings on 'Vishwa Seva Dinam' is a significant achievement in his life. Shah said that Amma has conveyed the message of Hindutva and service on various global platforms, such as the United Nations Millennium World Peace Summit and the Vishwa Dharma Sansad. (ANI)