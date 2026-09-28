The 13th National Conference of Pharmavision, ABVP's pharmacy wing, concluded in Lucknow. The two-day event saw participation from 779 students and focused on the role of pharmacy in building a developed India and strengthening its global position.

13th National Conference Concludes

The 13th National Conference of Pharmavision, the pharmacy wing of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), concluded at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University in Lucknow after a two-day programme. According to a press release, 779 pharmacy students from different states across the country, including 465 male and 311 female students, participated in the conference along with a delegation from Nepal.

Inaugural Session and Key Addresses

The inaugural session was attended by Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Arbro Pharmaceuticals Group head Saurabh Arora, University Dean VK Singh, ABVP National Organising Secretary Ashish Chauhan, Pharmavision National Convenor Apoorv Nandi, National Co-Convenor Shreya Vashishtha, Avadh Prant head Akash Ved and other dignitaries.

As per the release, ABVP National Organising Secretary Ashish Chauhan said pharmacy students would have an important role in building a developed India by 2047. He urged students to connect their knowledge, skills, research and innovation with the needs of the country and contribute to strengthening India’s position as a global pharmaceutical hub.

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh highlighted the role of the pharmacy sector in ensuring the availability of affordable, quality and accessible generic medicines. He emphasised the need to promote pharmacy education, research, innovation and quality pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Pharmavision National Convenor Apoorv Nandi said the platform encourages pharmacy students to look beyond textbooks, understand their responsibilities and contribute to strengthening education, research and the healthcare system.

Student Engagement and Activities

On the second day, students participated in several academic, creative and innovation-focused activities, including Model Presentation, Poster Presentation, Pharmapreneur, Pharmacist Counsellor, Youth Parliament and Pharmathon. The activities focused on research, innovation, entrepreneurship, healthcare and the pharmacy sector, said the release.

Zone-wise meetings were also held to discuss upcoming Pharmavision programmes and a roadmap for expanding its activities across the country.

Valedictory Session and Future Outlook

The valedictory session was attended by Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Member Pawan Singh Chauhan, who highlighted the role of platforms such as Pharmavision in developing awareness and a sense of responsibility among students towards the pharmacy sector.

As per the release, ABVP National Co-Organising Secretary Devdatt Joshi said young people should contribute to national development alongside their personal growth. He noted that the pharmacy sector extends beyond medicine manufacturing and distribution, offering opportunities in research, innovation, entrepreneurship, healthcare services and public awareness.

The two-day conference provided pharmacy students a common platform for learning, dialogue, research, innovation, skill development, entrepreneurship and service, with discussions focused on contemporary challenges and future opportunities in the pharmacy sector.