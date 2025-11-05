A minor boy was hacked to death in a shocking daylight attack on a busy Pune street. Police have arrested three other minors for the murder, citing old enmity as the motive. All individuals involved, including the victim, were below 18 years of age.

A minor boy was hacked to death in a shocking daylight attack on Pune's busy street, Bajirao Road in Khadak area on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 3 pm near Maharana Pratap Garden, when the victim was travelling on a two-wheeler with his friend. Suddenly, three masked assailants approached them from behind and allegedly attacked the victim with sharp weapons, leaving him fatally injured on the spot.

3 Minors Arrested, Old Enmity Cited

According to police, all three accused involved in the attack have been identified and taken into custody. A weapon used in the murder has also been recovered.

"All three accused, the deceased person, and the person accompanying the deceased person, are residents of the Wasahat area of Parvati. The reason behind this murder is old enmity between the deceased person and the main accused," police said.

The police further said that all five individuals, including the deceased, three accused, and his companion, are below 18 years of age.

The police added that he incident does not appear to be linked to any gang activity. "These are just rogue elements from the Wasahat area of Parvati," the police official said, adding that a previous case had been registered at Parvati Police Station in July, where the deceased was named the main accused and the current main accused was the complainant.

Another Daylight Murder Last Week

Last week, in another incident, an auto driver was shot dead by bike-borne assiliant in broad daylight in Yewalewadi area of the City. According to police, multiple gunshots were fired at the victim, who died on the spot. Forensic experts and police teams immediately reached the location for investigation.

According to Rajkumar Shinde, DCP Zone 5 of Pune City Police, "The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Kale, a local rickshaw driver who also had a criminal record. Preliminary findings indicate that four rounds were fired during the attack. Officials said the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fled the scene after the shooting." (ANI)