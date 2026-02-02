The Supreme Court has granted regular bail to three men accused in the fatal Pune Porsche crash case. They were charged with tampering with the juvenile driver's blood samples following the accident that killed two software engineers.

In a significant development in the high-profile Pune Porsche crash case, the Supreme Court of India on Monday granted regular bail to three accused in the matter, which stems from a fatal accident in May 2024 that claimed the lives of two young software engineers in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area. The decision, reported by News18, came after the three men had spent around 18 months in custody while the trial procedure continued.

The bench, comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, ordered the release of Aditya Avinash Sood, Ashish Satish Mittal, and Amar Santosh Gaikwad, subject to conditions to be imposed by the trial court. In its ruling, the Supreme Court noted that extended pre-trial detention with slow progress in the trial could be prejudicial, particularly given the nature of the charges and sentencing frameworks involved.

The trio were accused of tampering with blood samples in the aftermath of the Pune Porsche crash, allegedly to conceal the involvement of juveniles in drinking and driving. Prosecutors had alleged that the accused helped manipulate or swap blood samples of the minors present in the vehicle, which was driven by a 17-year-old at the time of the crash that killed two bike riders.

The case originally gained nationwide attention not only because of the tragedy but also due to controversy over initial bail granted to the juvenile driver — including an order for him to write an essay on road safety — which sparked public outrage before it was reviewed and modified.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had denied bail to these accused in December 2025, citing concerns over possible witness tampering and the influence the financially influential defendants could exert on the case.

Now, the Supreme Court’s bail order marks a major judicial pivot in the long-running saga, highlighting tensions between prolonged detention and the right to a fair, timely trial. The case continues to evolve as proceedings advance in the trial court, where conditions of bail and other legal steps will play out.