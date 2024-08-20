Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pune Porsche accident: Police arrest two for alleged tampering of suspects' blood samples

    In July, the Pune crime branch registered a case against the parents of the minor accused and several doctors from Sassoon Hospital. They were charged with conspiring to tamper with evidence by manipulating the blood samples to protect the minor from serious legal consequences.

    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    The Pune Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the Porsche accident case, where they are accused of tampering with evidence by manipulating blood samples of suspects involved in the fatal crash. The arrests were made by the crime branch of Pune Police on Monday night, as confirmed by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

    The two individuals allegedly swapped the blood samples of two friends of the main minor accused, who were present in the Porsche at the time of the accident. The crash, which occurred on May 19, resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals who were riding a two-wheeler.

    Kolkata horror: SC raps WB Govt for 'complete failure of law & order', sets up task force for doctors' safety

    The prime accused, a minor who was reportedly driving the Porsche under the influence of alcohol, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, August 20, for a remand hearing. The case drew widespread attention after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted the minor bail shortly after his arrest, sparking national outrage over the perceived leniency.

    In response to the public outcry, the Women and Child Development Department formed a panel to investigate the conduct of the JJB members who approved the bail. As part of the bail conditions, the minor was required to write an essay on road safety, emphasizing the importance of responsible driving and the dangers of reckless behavior.

    'Rail jihad, sabotage, terrorism & more': Outrage as Nainpur-Jabalpur train collides with iron rod on track

    CCTV footage from various locations showed the minor consuming alcohol at a bar before the accident. In addition to the minor, his parents and grandfather were also arrested in connection with the case.

    The Pune Police have since filed a comprehensive 900-page charge sheet against seven individuals, including the parents of the juvenile involved in the accident. The investigation remains ongoing as the authorities continue to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

