One person died and two others are feared trapped after a landslide hit Pune's Maval tehsil on Monday. A 30-member NDRF team is conducting a search and rescue operation. The incident occurred amid a 'Red Alert' for heavy rains in Maharashtra.

One person has died during the landslide incident that occurred on Monday in the Patal village of Maval Tensil of Pune district. two more persons are feared trapped beneath the debris. Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Local Administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are currently carrying out the search and rescue operation in the region.

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The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday and triggered an emergency response as local authorities scrambled to locate the residents. Following the distress call, the District Information Office confirmed that immediate assistance was requested from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

NDRF Rescue Operation Underway

A specialised 30-member team from the 5th Battalion, stationed in Pune, was rapidly deployed to the site, according to the District Information Office, Pune. The operation is being led by Inspector Ravinder, under the direct supervision of Assistant Commandant Chandraketu Sharma. The team includes two senior officers and 27 highly trained disaster management personnel. The unit departed for the village at 5:50 AM, equipped with advanced rescue gear and disaster management tools necessary to navigate the unstable terrain and clear the debris safely.

Maharashtra on Red Alert Amid Heavy Rains

This came as Maharashtra witnessed a strong morning spell of rain lashing several parts of the state amid the 'Red Alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

Mumbai Weather and Tide Forecast

Meanwhile, as per the forecast issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at 8 AM today, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience very heavy, continuous spells of rain. The forecast showcased an average rainfall of 105.24 mm in the city in the last 24 hours. While the Eastern Suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 161.11 mm, the Western Suburbs recorded at 159.40 mm during this period.

The authorities noted that a high tide of 4.08 meters is expected at 3:56 PM, followed by a low tide of 1.52 meters at 10:13 PM today. The tide will reach a high of 3.44 meters at 04:38 AM, followed by a low tide of 1.86 meters at 09:59 AM on Tuesday. (ANI)