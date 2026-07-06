A family is feared trapped after a landslide struck their home in Pune's Mawal taluka early Monday. A 30-member NDRF team has been deployed to the site in Patan village to conduct a rescue operation amid heavy rains in the region.

A harrowing incident unfolded early this morning in the remote village of Patan, located in Pune's Mawal taluka, after a landslide struck a residential home, leaving an entire family feared trapped under the debris. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 6, has triggered an emergency response as local authorities scramble to locate the residents.

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NDRF team deployed for rescue

Following the distress call, the District Information Office confirmed that immediate assistance was requested from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). A specialised 30-member team from the 5th Battalion, stationed in Pune, was rapidly deployed to the site, according to the District Information Office, Pune.

The operation is being led by Inspector Ravinder, under the direct supervision of Assistant Commandant Chandraketu Sharma. The team includes two senior officers and 27 highly trained disaster management personnel. The unit departed for the village at 5:50 AM, equipped with advanced rescue gear and disaster management tools necessary to navigate the unstable terrain and clear the debris safely.

As of this report, the rescue operation is in full swing at the site. Authorities have stated that while the family is suspected to be trapped beneath the rubble, no casualties have been officially confirmed at this stage. The administration is focusing all efforts on clearing the landslide debris as quickly as possible to reach the occupants. Further updates are expected as the NDRF continues to work through the challenging conditions in the Mawal region.

Heavy Rains Lash Maharashtra

Earlier on Sunday, a massive landslide on the road leading to Rajmachi Fort completely blocked vehicular movement in Lonavala. Earth movers were deployed to carry out the debris clearance operations, traffic and local police said.

This came as Maharashtra witnessed a strong morning spell of rain lashing several parts of the state amid the 'Red Alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The IMD also forecasted a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" to continue across the district till 10th July in Tehsil Mawal in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The Pawana River in the Ravet locality of Pimpri-Chinchwad was gushing as the area received heavy rainfall. The Pawana River in the Ravet locality of Pimpri-Chinchwad was gushing as the area received heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Kondhwa area of Pune felt relief as local markets carried a vibrant hue in the light rain. (ANI)