A sub-registrar is suspended and a high-level probe initiated in a multi-crore Pune land deal. The case involves the sale of 40 acres of govt land to a firm where Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, is a partner. An FIR has been filed.

The Maharashtra Revenue Department has suspended a sub-registrar and initiated a high-level inquiry into an alleged multi-crore land deal in Pune involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar. The land in question, approximately 40 acres of government-owned Mahar Vatan land, was reportedly sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Parth Pawar is a partner.

High-Level Probe Initiated, FIR Filed

A senior Revenue Department official also confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Taru, the seller, and the purchaser for further investigation into the case. According to sources in the Revenue Department, the transaction has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities, including the waiver of stamp duty and the transfer of government land to a private entity.

"A high-level committee has been constituted to investigate how government land was transferred to a private firm and whether the exemption was granted following proper norms," sources said. "The documents submitted to claim the exemption will be scrutinised. The committee will also verify what sort of documents were produced during registration. As an immediate measure, we have suspended the sub-registrar because, if it is government land, the registration should not have taken place," the sources added.

CM Fadnavis Vows Strict Action

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing reporters in Nagpur, confirmed that the government has taken cognisance of the issue. "In connection with the allegations made regarding the alleged land scam in Pune, I have sought complete information from both the Revenue Department and the Land Records Department. Based on this inquiry and the information received, we will present our official stance," Fadnavis said.

"At first glance, some of the issues that have come to light appear to be extremely serious in nature. Therefore, I will make a detailed statement on this matter only after receiving all the relevant information," he added.

The Chief Minister further assured that strict action will be taken if any wrongdoing is established. "As for the government's further course of action, let me make it clear that, as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Ajit Pawar will not support any wrongdoing of any kind by anyone. If any irregularities are found anywhere, strict action will certainly be taken. Our Mahayuti government believes in transparency, and hence, this matter will be thoroughly examined to verify whether there has been any irregularity. If any are found, stringent action will be taken without hesitation," Fadnavis said.

Activist Alleges Below-Market Price, Stamp Duty Waiver

RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar, who first raised the issue, alleged that the land in Pune's Mundhwa area was purchased at a price far below the prevailing market rate. "The land was bought at a throwaway price, and the government granted a stamp duty waiver of Rs 21 crore. We demand that whoever is responsible for this scam should be booked in a criminal case," Kumbhar said. (ANI)