Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh on Sunday slammed the Maharashtra government over the alleged multi-crore Pune land deal case involving state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar, demanding strict action and accountability.

Shaikh alleged that such irregular land deals are "bound to happen" because the government is allegedly "distributing" the state's development money through various welfare schemes. "Everything is clear as to what has happened in this matter and if this happens regarding government land, then it is bound to happen because you have started distributing the development money through Ladki Bhabhi, Ladke Bhau and various schemes and now the remaining land is government land which you will give to such big people and ultimately this is bound to happen," Shaikh told ANI.

"If there is any mistake in this, then action should be taken and the government should take responsibility," he added.

Eknath Khadse Demands Ajit Pawar's Resignation

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and former Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse alleged that attempts are being made to protect Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar. He also demanded Ajit Pawar's resignation on moral grounds.

"The transactions show that two individuals were involved in the land purchase... Parth Pawar holds a 99% share in the company. However, the government claims that the power of attorney was given to only two individuals. Parth Pawar is just as responsible as the first two," Khadse said, while speaking to reporters.

"Therefore, an attempt is being made to protect Parth Pawar...When an allegation was made against me regarding the Bhosari plot, although I had no connection to it. Still, on moral grounds, I had to resign... So why wasn't this done here?... The suspension file of the tehsildar who was suspended today has been pending for two months... A narco test should be conducted," he added

Details of the Controversial Land Deal

The controversy surrounds the sale of 40 acres of government-owned land in Pune's Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to Parth Pawar. The deal has been criticised for allegedly undervaluing the land and evading stamp duty. (ANI)