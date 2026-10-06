A parked car suddenly starts rolling backward and crashes into an electric pole in a narrow street while a child on a bike narrowly escapes the danger in a shocking viral video.

A bizarre road incident has caught attention online after a parked car suddenly started rolling backwards and crashed into an electric pole. The unexpected moment was captured on camera, leaving people shocked. A child riding a bike nearby also managed to react quickly and avoid getting caught in the incident.

Car Starts Moving Backwards On Its Own

The video shows a car standing on a narrow residential street with its doors open. At first, everything appears normal, but within moments, the vehicle begins moving backwards. The car slowly gains momentum and heads towards the side of the road.

According to the post, the electronic parking brake may have been engaged earlier, which could have prevented the car from moving when the driver initially tried to drive it. The exact reason why the vehicle later started rolling, however, is not confirmed from the video.

Vehicle Hits Electric Pole

As the car moves backwards, there appears to be little time for anyone nearby to stop it. The vehicle eventually crashes into an electric pole, bringing its unexpected movement to an end.

The incident has sparked discussion online, with viewers trying to figure out exactly what went wrong. While the circumstances behind the car moving remain unclear, the footage shows how quickly a seemingly routine moment can turn dangerous.

Kid On Bike Draws Attention

One detail that has especially caught viewers' attention is a child riding a bike near the moving car. The child appears to notice the danger and moves away in time, avoiding a potentially serious accident.

The video is now being widely shared, with many praising the child's quick reaction while others are discussing the possible reason behind the car's sudden movement.