A seven-year-old boy in Pune died after being trapped inside a residential lift for approximately 90 minutes. Found unconscious, he was later declared dead, with suffocation as the suspected cause. The tragedy has raised serious concerns about lift safety, maintenance, and emergency response systems.

A heartbreaking incident from Pune has triggered outrage after a seven-year-old boy reportedly died after being trapped inside a residential building lift for nearly one-and-a-half hours. The tragedy has once again raised serious concerns over lift safety, maintenance standards, and emergency response systems in apartment complexes.

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According to reports, the incident occurred at a housing society in Pune where the child became stuck inside the elevator under distressing circumstances. Residents reportedly noticed something was wrong only after the boy could not be located for a long time.

Boy Found Unconscious After Rescue Operation

Authorities said the child remained trapped inside the lift for nearly 90 minutes before rescue efforts managed to open the elevator. By the time the boy was brought out, he was reportedly unconscious.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Preliminary reports suggest suffocation may have contributed to the tragedy, though officials are waiting for medical examination results to confirm the exact cause of death.

The shocking incident left residents of the housing society devastated, with many questioning how a child could remain trapped inside a lift for such a long duration without emergency intervention.

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Questions Raised Over Lift Safety And Maintenance

The incident has now sparked wider concerns about elevator safety standards in residential buildings. Residents and social media users criticised the apparent lack of emergency response systems and demanded stricter maintenance checks for lifts in apartment complexes.

Many online users expressed anger over the delay in rescuing the child, with some asking whether the lift had functional alarms, ventilation systems, or emergency communication facilities.

Authorities are reportedly examining whether there was any negligence in lift maintenance or delays in responding to the emergency. Officials may also investigate whether safety protocols were properly followed by the housing society management.

Police Launch Investigation Into The Incident

Police have begun an investigation into the tragedy and are expected to question building management staff, maintenance personnel, and lift operators connected to the apartment complex.

Investigators are also likely to review CCTV footage, maintenance records, and technical inspection details of the elevator to determine what exactly went wrong.

The tragic death of the young boy has deeply disturbed many people online, with social media flooded with condolences and calls for stricter enforcement of residential building safety measures.

As the investigation continues, the incident serves as another grim reminder of the importance of regular lift inspections, functioning emergency systems, and immediate response during emergencies in high-rise residential complexes.

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