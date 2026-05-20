Chemists in Vijayawada protested against online drug sales and doorstep deliveries, claiming they affect local shops and pose health risks. The protest was part of a nationwide strike call by AIOCD, which saw limited participation across the country.

Vijayawada Chemists Protest Online Drug Sales

As part of the one-day nationwide strike, local pharmacy owners in Vijayawada took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the rising trend of online drug sales and doorstep medicine deliveries. Organised under the banner of the NTR District Chemists & Druggists Association, the protesters carried banners opposing online medicine sales and doorstep delivery of drugs.

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The protestors held placards with slogans such as "Support Local Chemists, Support Safe Healthcare" and "Protect Chemists, Protect Public Health", and demanded strict action against illegal online medicine distribution.

The association members alleged that the online sale of medicines is affecting small and local medical shops and also posing risks to public health. They said certain medicines are being supplied without proper verification and prescription checks, which could endanger patients.

Posters displayed during the protest stated that chemists are not against patient services, but they are opposing practices that violate drug control regulations and threaten the livelihood of licensed pharmacists.

The protest was organised with the support of the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) and Andhra Pradesh Chemists & Druggists Association leaders.

The protesting chemists have urged the government to protect licensed medical shops and ensure strict implementation of pharmaceutical regulations.

Nationwide Strike Call Sees Limited Participation

Meanwhile, all major pharmacy chains, hospital-attached medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, and AMRIT Pharmacy outlets across the country were to remain open on Wednesday, May 20, despite a nationwide shutdown call given by the AIOCD against e-pharmacies, sources said on Tuesday.

Regulator's Intervention Leads to Strike Rollback

This development came after representatives of the AIOCD met the national drug regulator to present their grievances regarding the sector. Following the meeting, they were assured that the issues raised by the associations are under active review and that the regulatory framework governing the sector is being thoroughly examined to address the legitimate concerns of retail pharmacy stakeholders.

Sources further emphasised that any disruption in the functioning of chemist shops could cause serious inconvenience to patients, particularly to vulnerable groups, who are dependent on regular access to life-saving and essential medicines for their survival.

Recognising the critical impact on public health, several retail pharmacy associations reviewed the situation and expressed satisfaction over the regulator's constructive response. In view of the ongoing review process and the immediate need to safeguard patient welfare, these bodies have categorically declined to support the proposed bandh.

Consequently, retail pharmacy associations from 12 states and Union Territories, such as West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand, have voluntarily submitted written assurances confirming they will not participate in the strike.