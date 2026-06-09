Two workers died and three were injured in a CO2 gas leak at a manufacturing plant in Pune's Talegaon MIDC. The deceased were identified as Gaurishankar Sharma and Vaibhav Thorat. Police are investigating the incident which occurred during maintenance.

Two workers lost their lives, while three others were injured in a serious CO₂ (carbon dioxide) gas leakage incident on Tuesday at a manufacturing plant in the Talegaon MIDC area of Maval taluka in Pune district.

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The deceased workers have been identified as Gaurishankar Sharma and Vaibhav Thorat. The injured, Shrikrishna Sahu and Narasingh Patil, are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Upon receiving information about the incident, company officials, MIDC security personnel, and local police rushed to the spot. The exact cause of the gas leak is still under investigation, and precautionary measures have been implemented in the surrounding area.

Worker Recounts Ordeal

An injured worker talked to ANI about the ordeal, stating, "I was working, putting on a lid, I don't know how it got released. I couldn't see, and the gas came out with such speed that everything became blurry."

Police Launch Investigation

"Five people were carrying out cylinder maintenance. During that time, there was a leak of CO2 gas from the fire extinguisher. Two employees passed away at the hospital. One more employee is undergoing treatment but is in stable condition. We are in the process of registering an accidental death case for this incident, and further investigation will continue," said Senior Police Inspector Santosh Patil of Talegaon MIDC.

The incident has created a stir in the Talegaon MIDC region, with an atmosphere of fear among workers. Further details are awaited. (ANI)