In the Ketan Agarwal murder case, police now believe Siya's lover, Chetan, was the one who pushed her to kill her fiancé at Pune's Lohagad Fort. Siya had earlier confessed she killed Ketan because he wore a wig and she didn't want to marry him. The government has now agreed to a fast-track trial for the case.

The investigation into Ketan Agarwal's murder has taken a new turn. Police now believe that Siya's lover, Chetan, was the one who goaded her into killing Ketan. Cops said that while Siya and Chetan are blaming each other during questioning, the evidence points to Chetan's role in provoking the crime.

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On June 18, Siya had called Ketan to Pune's Lohagad Fort on the pretext of his birthday. There, she pushed her fiancé from a cliff into a 400-foot-deep gorge, killing him.

Fast-track trial likely

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has accepted Ketan's family's demand for a fast-track court trial. They had also requested that famous lawyer Ujjwal Nikam be appointed as the special public prosecutor.

'If my daughter is guilty, push her from the fort too': Siya's father

Reacting to the incident, Siya's father said, 'If our daughter is really guilty, then push her from the top of Lohagad Fort too.'

He added, 'We never knew that our 19-year-old daughter Siya was in love with Chetan. We had never even seen him. We have lost a son (Ketan) and a beautiful relationship. Whoever is found guilty in the investigation should be pushed from the same fort. Even if it's our own daughter, she should get the same punishment.'

Siya's mother, Pooja, tearfully said, 'After the engagement, Siya only used to talk to Ketan. I don't think she could have committed this murder. If she was unhappy with the marriage, she would have spoken to us. She has betrayed us.'

Siya decided to kill Ketan because he wore a wig

During questioning, Siya confessed that she killed Ketan because he was bald and wore a wig. 'I didn't like that Ketan wore a wig. But I didn't want to hurt my family by calling off the wedding. So, I decided that killing him was the easier option,' she reportedly told the police.

Responding to this, Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, said, 'We had already told Siya's family that Ketan wore a wig. But is that a reason to kill someone?'