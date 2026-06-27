The Congress party has launched a statewide public outreach campaign for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Starting June 28, the campaign will see leaders interact with the public and highlight the state government's alleged failures.

The Congress has sounded the bugle for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections by launching a statewide public outreach campaign against the state government from June 28. The campaign marks the first phase of the party's election strategy and aims to establish direct communication with both the public and party workers across various Assembly constituencies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Campaign to Highlight Government Failures

In the first phase, the campaign will cover 10 districts, which have been divided into four zones. Congress leaders will visit different Assembly segments to interact with people and highlight issues such as the deteriorating education and healthcare systems, unemployment, corruption, paper leak cases, rising inflation, and the worsening law and order situation.

Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal said that, as the principal opposition party, the Congress has a responsibility to present the ground reality before the people. He added that party leaders would take the government's alleged failures directly to the public across the state.

Zonal Leadership and Strategy

Under the campaign plan, the first zone comprises Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Champawat districts, which will be led by Ganesh Godiyal. The second zone includes Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, and Chamoli, where Election Management Committee Chairman Harak Singh Rawat, along with other senior leaders, will spearhead the campaign. The third zone covers Uttarkashi and Tehri districts under the leadership of Pritam Singh, while the fourth zone includes Almora and Nainital, where former state Congress president Karan Mahara will lead the outreach.

Role of Senior Leaders

The party has given former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya the flexibility to participate in the campaign in any of the four zones. However, the Congress intends to ensure that both leaders visit all four zones to strengthen the campaign across the state.

The Congress has expressed confidence that the campaign will expose the alleged failures of the state government and create momentum for political change ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.