UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar slammed Akhilesh Yadav, alleging the Agra-Lucknow Expressway is the 'biggest example' of corruption during his rule. He claimed it benefited the 'Saifai family' and was poorly built, causing many accidents.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that the Agra-Lucknow Expressway project was riddled with corruption during the Samajwadi Party government and benefited the "Saifai family" and its associates.

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Rajbhar said the Agra-Lucknow Expressway is the "biggest example" of corruption during the Akhilesh Yadav-led government. In a post on X, he wrote, "If one wants to see some examples of the corruption that took place during Akhilesh Yadav ji's government, the biggest example is the Lucknow-Agra Expressway."

'Accident Expressway' Allegations

UP minister further alleged that the pursuit of corrupt gains led to changes in the expressway's alignment, resulting in safety concerns for commuters. "The greed to make money through corruption twisted and turned this expressway up and down so much that it has become notorious as the 'Accident Expressway,' and many people even call it the Expressway of Death," he said.

Questioning the quality of construction, Rajbhar alleged that standards were compromised in a bid to make quick money. "The expressway was built ignoring all standards. Who knows how many lives have been lost so far? How many families have been shattered? It's hard to count."

'Saifai Family' Accused of Plunder

Targeting the "Saifai family" over the execution of the project, Rajbhar accused its members and associates of looting public money during the construction of the expressway. "Who doesn't know that during Akhilesh Yadav's rule, the Saifai family and their close associates colluded to loot public money in the construction of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway? From Firozabad to Etawah, the tales of plunder are overflowing," he asserted.

Irregularities in Land Acquisition

Rajbhar also levelled allegations of irregularities in land acquisition and compensation linked to the expressway project. He said, "Land was bought at throwaway prices. Then the expressway route passed nearby. The route was bent. Records were altered to label the lands as residential. Many registrations happened after the expressway was announced. Then, massive looting took place in the compensation. When the expressway route came through, the value of lands owned by the Saifai family and their favourites skyrocketed."

The minister further alleged that the expressway's alignment was deliberately altered to benefit certain individuals. "It's hard to find examples where an expressway was bent all the way to someone's doorstep for personal gain. Because of this, the length of the expressway increased from 270 km to more than 300 kilometers," he stated.

Rajbhar Vows Punishment

Rajbhar alleged that commuters continue to suffer because of the project and asserted that those responsible would eventually face punishment. "Due to the extra delay and distance, there's a loss of money, fuel, and time--all three. The pus of corruption keeps oozing out even now. The Saifai family will surely face punishment for this. They will go to jail via this very expressway. Om Prakash Rajbhar is sitting with the dossier of the Saifai family's sins," he added.

Agra-Lucknow Expressway was inaugurated on November 21, 2016. The expressway is a 302.222 Km long, 6 Lane (expandable to 08 lanes) Access Controlled (Greenfield) Expressway with 08-lane wide structures for future expansion of the expressway to 08 lanes. (ANI)