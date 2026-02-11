A fire broke out in a residential building in Pune, while three buses caught fire in a separate incident in Nigdi. No injuries were reported in either event. One bus was destroyed, and two were damaged. Firefighting operations are ongoing.

Fire at residential building in Pune

A fire broke out at a residential building located on BT Kawade Road in Maharashtra's Pune. No injuries were reported, and firefighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Three buses catch fire in Nigdi

On Tuesday, a fire involving three buses broke out in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to the Fire Department, two buses were initially reported to be on fire, but it was later confirmed that a third bus had also caught fire. No injuries were reported, and the situation was quickly brought under control.

Fire Officer provides details

While speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Gautam Ingwale stated, "At 9:30, we got to know that two buses had caught fire. We immediately sent an authority vehicle to control the situation. Three buses were on fire. One bus was completely destroyed, and two buses were slightly damaged. No one is injured. The rest are under control."

Ingwale added, "These vehicles were parked in the parking lot without permission. Two fire brigades, one from the authority and one from Chikli, were deployed to control the fire." (ANI)