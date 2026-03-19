An IT professional's one of the fingers of left hand was partially severed on Monday afternoon when a cab driver allegedly bit it and another finger following a row over fare before a ride from Hinjewadi to Nana Peth.

An IT professional was left grievously injured after a cab driver allegedly bit his finger amid heated dispute over ride fare in Maharashtra's Pune. The 42-year-old, employed at an IT firm in Phase I of Hinjewadi IT Park, had booked a Rapido cab on Monday afternoon to travel from Hinjewadi to Nana Peth after finishing his shift. The driver allegedly refused to take the app-listed price and insisted on charging by “meter”.

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As the argument escalated, the driver allegedly assaulted the passenger and biting two fingers of his left hand around 3:40 pm. The attack left his one finger partially severed, causing severe injury. The victim was rushed to a Pune hospital, where he underwent treatment.

Assistant inspector Sandeep Vanganekar of the Hinjewadi police, said, "The dispute began even before the ride started, as the driver insisted that the fare would be as per the ‘meter'. The victim refused, following which the argument escalated," he said.

Police said the victim filed a complaint the following day after receiving medical care, prompting the registration of an FIR. "The accused was produced before the court after he was arrested," Vanganekar said.

Police have booked the driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of peace. A response from Rapido was awaited at the time of filing this report.

Amid this incident, several users have complained about drivers refusing to accept app-displayed fares and demanding payment by “meter”.

Sharing her experience, Tanvi Shaikh, a resident of Kondhwa, said, "I booked a cab on Uber around 2am from the MSRTC stand in Wakdewadi to Kondhwa last week. The driver told me to pay by meter before starting the ride instead of accepting the fare shown on the app. I cancelled it and booked another on Ola, but had the same experience. Eventually, I took an autorickshaw, which anyway plied by the meter."