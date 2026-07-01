Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann has taken command of the Southern Air Command as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief. A decorated pilot with over 3,000 flying hours, he succeeds Air Marshal Manish Khanna, who retired on June 30.

Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann on Wednesday assumed command of the Southern Air Command (SAC) as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C).

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According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, upon his arrival at the Headquarters Southern Air Command, the Air Marshal was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour to mark the occasion.

An Accomplished Career

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College and Higher Air Command, Air Marshal Mann is also a graduate of the prestigious Royal College of Defence Studies in London, UK. Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on December 16, 1989, the officer is a highly experienced 'Pilot Attack Instructor'. He boasts over 3,000 hours of flying experience across a diverse fleet of aircraft, including the Apache, MiG-21, Jaguar, MiG-29, Su-30, and Rafale.

In an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades, Air Marshal Mann has held several critical command and staff appointments. He has commanded a frontline Fighter Squadron and served as the Air Officer Commanding of a premier fighter base. His key assignments include serving as Air Defence Commander, Senior Officer in charge of Administration of a Command, and Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive) and Director General (Weapon Systems) at Air Headquarters.

Before his current assignment, he served as the Senior Air Staff Officer at the Western Air Command, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing joint operational capabilities across multiple domains. In recognition of his meritorious and distinguished service, he has been decorated with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and the Vayu Sena Medal (VM).

Air Marshal Mann succeeds Air Marshal Manish Khanna, who retired on June 30 after completing 40 years of distinguished service to the nation. (ANI)