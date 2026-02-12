Pune police detained two suspected Bangladeshi women and some minor girls during a combing operation in the Budhwar Peth red-light area. The massive drive also led to the arrest of a man with 7 grams of charas under the NDPS Act.

Pune City Police on Tuesday detected two suspected Bangladeshi women during a massive combing operation conducted in the Budhwar Peth red-light area, as part of a drive against illegal activities and unlawful practices, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and involved an extensive deployment of police personnel across the area.

Details of the Operation

During the exercise, police checked 41 buildings, verified 426 women and 290 men, and conducted nakabandis at five locations where 459 persons and 32 vehicles were examined.

Police said the two suspected Bangladeshi women, along with some minor girls, were taken into custody for safety and further verification at Faraskhana Police Station, and necessary legal procedures are being initiated.

Drug Seizure and Arrest

During the same operation, police also arrested a 31-year-old man and seized 7 grams of charas and three injection vials from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Faraskhana Police Station.

The combing operation involved 8 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 19 Police Inspectors, 55 Assistant/Sub-Inspectors and 375 police personnel, and was conducted under the supervision of senior police officials.

Further investigation is underway.