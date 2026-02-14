UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the soldiers killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The attack on a CRPF convoy killed 40 personnel and was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, escalating India-Pakistan tensions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tribute to the soldiers killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack. In an X post, CM Yogi recalled their valour, sacrifice, and patriotism against the anti-national terror elements. "Salutations to all the brave sons of Mother India who made the supreme sacrifice in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. The sacrifice of our immortal soldiers is the proclamation of that invincible resolve of Indian valour, which forever inspires us to eradicate terrorism from its roots. Jai Hind..." he wrote.

The 2019 Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent history when as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on 14 February 2019. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Aftermath and Retaliation

The attack was deeply condemned globally and prompted a surge in the national security measures across the region. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was caused by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency. However, India launched a series of counter-terror operations, including airstrikes at terror camps in Pakistan, marking a significant escalation.

Legacy of the Attack

The Pulwama terror attack not only triggered heightened tensions between India and Pakistan but also led to global discussions about cross-border terrorism and security in Jammu and Kashmir. It is marked as the 'Black Day' to remember the 40 brave CRPF soldiers who laid down their lives in the attack.