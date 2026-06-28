Keralam Health Minister K Muralidharan announced that 22,000 booths have been set up for the Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive. The nationwide campaign targets children under five, with similar initiatives underway in Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh.

Kerala's Massive Immunisation Push

Keralam Health Minister K Muralidharan on Sunday said the state has created 22,000 booths for the Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive and expressed confidence that most eligible children would receive polio drops during the campaign. Speaking to ANI, Muralidharan said, "A total of 22,000 booths are created in Kerala. Distribution is going on, and all the officials are in the field. Today, most of the children will be given Pulse Polio."

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The minister said health officials have been deployed across the state to oversee the immunisation drive and ensure the smooth distribution of polio drops at the designated booths. The nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme is underway today, with special attention being given to children from birth up to five years of age. The Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive is aimed at administering oral polio vaccine to eligible children to protect them against poliomyelitis and sustain the country's polio-free status.

Special Camp in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, a special immunisation camp has been established at Chinna Mani Nagar Park in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi to facilitate the distribution of life-saving polio drops. As part of the nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme, an immunisation camp has been set up where parents are bringing their children to receive the life-saving polio vaccine. Health officials have urged all parents to ensure that every child below the age of five receives the polio drops without fail.

Himachal Pradesh Gears Up

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh has completed all preparations for the National Immunisation Day (NID) Pulse Polio Campaign to be held on Sunday, June 28, with the Health Department aiming to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops to nearly 5.94 lakh children below the age of five through 4,753 Pulse Polio booths across the state. The state's preparedness was reviewed at a meeting of the State Task Force for Immunisation (STFI) held on June 23 under the chairmanship of Health Secretary M Sudha Devi, IAS. Similar review meetings have also been conducted in all districts under the supervision of the respective Deputy Commissioners to ensure smooth implementation of the campaign. (ANI)