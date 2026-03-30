Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance for the Puducherry polls, citing a 'positive vibe' and anti-incumbency against the BJP-NR Congress govt. He predicts the alliance will win 23-24 of the 30 seats.

'Positive Vibe' for INDIA Alliance

Ahead of the Puducherry Assembly elections, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday that there is a "positive vibe" for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). "Overall, there is a positive vibe for our INDIA alliance and Congress and people are also upset with the previous government. The double-engine government, of BJP and NR Congress, has failed the people on so many fronts... There are no benefits for the people. There is an anti-incumbency against this government... We should be touching 23-24 seats, all put together..."

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Congress-DMK Dynamics

The Congress leader added that the Congress-DMK is trying to sort out differences and said that "all is well". He also said, "All is well in 95% of the areas, but confusion (between Congress and DMK), and our leaders are looking into it... There was an over-enthusiasm in our candidates for contesting... There is no issue in nearly 27-28 out of 30 constituencies, our party leaders are looking into it..."

Election Schedule and Details

Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9. Polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, the ECI announced. The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

Past Election Results

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent.

Home-Voting Facility

Meanwhile, over 2.37 lakh electors in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry have been approved so far by the Returning Officers (ROs) for the home-voting facility, the Election Commission of India said on Monday. The data has been issued till March 30. (ANI)