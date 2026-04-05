AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigned in Puducherry for the NDA alliance ahead of the April 9 polls. He urged support for the 'Two Leaves' symbol, praised N Rangasamy, and attacked the DMK, promising development and statehood.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday campaigned for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates at a public meeting in Anna Thidal, urging voters to back the party's "Two Leaves" symbol in the April 9 Assembly polls.

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The AIADMK is contesting two seats in the Union Territory Uppalam (Anbazhagan) and Oulgaret/Urulayanpet (Gandhi) as part of the NDA, which also includes the BJP and All India NR Congress (AINRC). Addressing the gathering, Palaniswami praised former Chief Minister N Rangasamy for implementing welfare schemes and stressed the need for coordination between the Centre and the Union Territory for faster development, likening it to "two wheels of a vehicle."

Palaniswami's Promises for Puducherry

He appealed to the public to vote for the AIADMK's "Two Leaves" symbol and ensure the victory of alliance candidates, including those from the Bharatiya Janata Party and All India NR. Congress. Highlighting the capabilities of AIADMK candidate Anbazhagan, he described him as a courageous leader who would work for the welfare of the people if elected to the assembly.

He further stated that AIADMK MPs would raise their voice in Parliament for the development of Puducherry as a major tourist destination and reiterated the party's support for granting statehood to the Union Territory.

EPS Launches Attack on DMK

Criticising the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Palaniswami alleged that the party was not committed to public welfare and accused its leadership of inconsistency and opportunistic politics.

Referring to the upcoming visit of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin,he launched a sharp attack, accusing the DMK of corruption and double standards.

Palaniswami asserted that the AIADMK would always stand for the welfare of Puducherry and raise its voice against any wrongdoing.

Election Details and Past Results

Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, the ECI announced. The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent. (ANI)