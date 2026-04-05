The DGCA has warned pilot exam candidates against misleading elements offering to help pass CPL/ATPL exams. It assured all processes are fair and transparent, urging candidates to report any such instances for strict action against brokers.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that it has come to its notice that that some elements are misleading the candidates for the issue of Computer Number, passing the examination papers (CPL/ATPL) and RTR Practical examination and asserted that all the examinations are held in a transparent and fair manner.

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In a public notice posted on its X handle, DGCA also said if candidates are facing any type of challenges, they can make a complaint.

"It has come to the notice of DGCA that some elements are misleading the candidates for the issue of Computer Number, passing the examination papers (CPL/ATPL) and RTR Practical examination. It is to inform that all the examinations and allotment of computer numbers are undertaken in a transparent and fair manner," the notice said.

DGCA advised candidates to refrain from such rumours. "If candidates are facing any type of challenges, they can report or complaint to dgoffice.dgca@nic.in. Strict action will be taken on the intermediary/agent/broker," he added.

Automation to Enhance Transparency

The Civil Aviation Ministry had said in October last year that Directorate General of Civil Aviation has introduced auto generation of Computer Numbers for Flight Crew (FC) candidates applying through the Pariksha website/portal, with effect from October 16, 2025.

It had said that the initiative is aimed at utilization of DigiLocker facility, streamlining the application process, enhancing ease of doing business and eliminating manual document submission and verification. The release had said implementation will be carried out in a phased manner.