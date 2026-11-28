Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam has praised the Supreme Court's Deepathoon verdict, citing its significance for South Indian devotees, while also supporting the need for increased MP seats amid population growth and development.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam on Saturday termed the Supreme Court's Deepathoon verdict as "historic and important" after the Ram Mandir judgment, saying it recognised the sentiments of people in South India, particularly Tamil devotees of Lord Murugan. In an interview with ANI, Namassivayam said, "That is a very important judgment after the Ram Mandir judgment. It is very historical and important. In South India, Lord Muruga is the Tamil God. That's why there are so many sentiments among the people. Our Supreme Court has understood the sentiments of the people and given this unique judgment." Welcoming the verdict, he said that people across political lines and the general public had been eagerly awaiting the judgment. "We welcome that. So many people welcome it. Beyond politics, all the people, the general public also, were very eager and waiting for the judgment. It is a very good judgment. Tamil people, especially women, are celebrating it. It is the blessing of these gods. That's why this has happened," he added. The traditional lamp at the Deepathoon located atop Thiruparankundram Hill will be lit at 5 pm on Saturday, under the direct supervision of the receivers appointed to oversee the temple administration, retired judges Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Murugan in a post on X. "Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear!"

Meanwhile, also speaking about the proposed delimitation exercise and the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, Namassivayam said that the increasing population and growing scale of developmental activities necessitated an increase in the number of Members of Parliament to ensure better public representation. "Day by day, our country is developing. Not only that, the population is increasing, and so are developmental activities. That's why it is important at this juncture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about so many tremendous changes in India. The population has also increased comparatively from 2011 to 2026. There are already 140 crore people residing in India. That's why it is a mandate. It is the need of the people," he said. He further said that a larger number of MPs would make it easier for elected representatives to address public concerns, particularly in constituencies spread across vast geographical areas. "When a single MP has to cover a large and wide area, it becomes very difficult to listen to the public and fulfil all their obligations. That's why we want to increase the number of MPs. Our Prime Minister is thinking of increasing the number of MPs so that it becomes easier to serve the people. Each and every person will be taken care of. That's why this Bill has been introduced. It is a very good thing for the development of the country," he added. The proposed Delimitation Bill provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Legislative Assemblies. The proposals are also aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. According to an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday, the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 30. (ANI)