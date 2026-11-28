CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses grief over the Kalwadi road accident in Pauri Garhwal and directs officials to expedite rescue operations, provide medical assistance and airlift critically injured victims.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has conveyed his profound sadness following a fatal road accident. He has offered his condolences to the families of those who died.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has ordered the district administration to promptly attend the scene of the crash and swiftly manage rescue and relief work. Those injured in the accident should also be provided with immediate medical care and, where needed, be air-lifted to more sophisticated medical centres for further treatment.

CM Dhami Offers Condolences to Those Who Lost Loved Ones

Expressing his condolences to the families who suffered the loss of a relative in Kalwadi village, Rikhnikhal, the Chief Minister lamented the deaths which have occurred. He also offered prayers for the repose of the deceased.

In his message he wished the families the courage to face the challenging time ahead. Recognising the anguish that has been caused, he voiced his support for those who have been impacted by the accident.

Following the Pauri Garhwal accident, the state government has swiftly given guidance to facilitate the effective management of relief work.

District Administration Ordered to Assist in Rescue Work

Officials of the district administration have been told by the Chief Minister to attend the scene of the crash and then speed up rescue and relief work. Urgent action is to be taken to support those involved in the accident and to provide timely medical care.

Priority is to be given to medical aid and to providing support to those involved in the accident. Again, rapid medical intervention for the injured is key and there is an emphasis upon the effective management of emergency work.

Seriously Injured to be Air-Lifted for Further Medical Treatment

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has ordered that those who were severely injured in the accident should be arranged to be air-lifted so that they can access more sophisticated medical centres.

This is so seriously injured accident victims can be provided with suitable medical care and in a timely manner. Alongside this, the Chief Minister has also offered prayers for the swift recovery of all those who were injured, hoping that they will rapidly make a full recovery and then re-join their families.

Currently, the state government is concentrating on managing rescue, medical and supportive work for those involved in the road accident.