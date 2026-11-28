Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran arrived at Thiruparankundram Hill for the Karthigai Deepam ceremony, following a Supreme Court order that permits devotee participation and mandates CRPF security for the event.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Saturday arrived to participate in the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam, which is scheduled to be held this evening at Thiruparankundram hill. On his arrival, he was given a warm welcome by party cadres. Speaking to reporters, the Tamil Nadu BJP president said BJP cadres would not even go near the hill during the Deepam lighting at Thiruparankundram, asserting that they would not create any obstacles for those coming forward to light the lamp. He alleged that the Joseph Vijay-led government's approach in Tamil Nadu triggered the massive uprising among devotees, asserting that govt's actions prompted the court to permit the lighting of the Deepam.

Asked whether the BJP would take steps to ensure the Deepam lighting tradition continues in the coming years following this year's Supreme Court order, Nainar Nagendran noted that the verdict had only recently been delivered, emphasising that the efforts would be made to ensure the same procedure is followed in future. Nagendran's remarks came after the Supreme Court directed the ceremonial lighting of Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct. The directions came after the Supreme Court directed the ceremonial lighting of Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct. Following the judgement, CRPF personnel reached Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple in Madurai ahead of the scheduled lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar at 6 pm. SC appointed former judges, Vaidyanathan and Parthiban, also arrived at the Thiruparankundram Subramaniya Swamy Temple to take charge of its administration. Priests and temple authorities were present at the temple entrance to welcome the two former judges.