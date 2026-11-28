Tensions rise within the INDIA bloc as Congress opposes the Delimitation Bill, criticizing partners like NCP and DMK for potentially supporting it. Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey slammed Congress in response, citing deep rifts within the opposition.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan on Saturday expressed disappointment over the possibility of INDIA bloc partners, including Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the DMK, supporting the Delimitation Bill. Reacting to the possibility of some INDIA bloc partners extending support to the proposed legislation, Khan said it would be unfortunate if parties that had earlier opposed the Bill together now decided to back it. "If INDIA bloc partners, including Sharad Pawar ji's NCP and the DMK in Tamil Nadu, support this Bill, it would be very unfortunate," Khan said. He further questioned the change in position of the NCP, asking, "All parties opposed it together and also voted against it. What has changed now that the NCP is considering supporting it?"

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party had consistently opposed governments, national interests and even its own INDIA bloc allies. "The Congress party's character and conduct have always been about opposing the country, opposing governments and even opposing its own allies. There is such a deep rift within the INDIA bloc that nobody had anticipated it. Who stabbed the DMK in the back? It was Congress. Who is abusing Sharad Pawar today? It is Congress. They oppose everything good for the country," Dubey said. Backing the proposed Delimitation Bill, he said, "With the Delimitation Bill, more people will get an opportunity to contest elections, including more women. If 33% reservation for women is implemented alongside delimitation and you oppose it, history will never forgive you." Taking a further swipe at the Congress, Dubey said, "Those who imposed the Emergency, what do they know about the Constitution and democracy?"

The political exchanges come after the Union Cabinet cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws. The three Bills are scheduled to be taken up during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. Meanwhile, several INDIA bloc floor leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, attended a meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the proposed Delimitation Bill and formulate a joint strategy ahead of the special session of Parliament. The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), which has indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals, did not attend the meeting. The meeting comes amid differing positions among Opposition parties on the revised delimitation proposals, with the DMK having moved away from the INDIA bloc after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the NCP-SP indicating its support for the Bill. (ANI)