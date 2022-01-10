'Publicity move': SC dismisses plea for action against China for COVID-19

The Supreme Court denied a writ petition filed by a lawyer enrolled by the Karnataka Bar Council to take action against the People's Republic of China for spreading Covid-19 as a biological weapon.



A Bench comprising Justice SK Kaul and MM Sundresh dismissed the plea and said it was only a publicity move.



The Supreme Court said we can't allow every person who thinks of some solution to the virus to come under Article 32 and file a petition.



The Supreme Court hit back at the petitioner, saying, "Is it the Court's job to see what is the international ramification, whether China is committing genocide or not?"



The bench further added, "What kind of petition is this. What is going on? It seems you wanted to file a petition to appear before the court. Nothing else."



While dismissing the plea, the Supreme Court stated in its order, "The plea alleged that China is deliberately spreading Covid-19 as a biological weapon and the court should issue some order to the government. It is for the government to take action."



The bench further said they could not allow each individual who thinks of some solution to the virus under Article 32 and should file a plea. No one has stopped him from making recommendations to the appropriate authorities. We believe he wants his name to get into the press, and we ask the press not to oblige.



Karnataka-based lawyer filed the plea, who contended that virgin coconut oil could dissolve the virus and sought directions to the Central government to stop China from spreading the virus.



The petitioner repeated that he petitions to relieve the people who constantly fear Covid-19.