  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Publicity move': SC dismisses plea for action against China for COVID-19

    The bench further said they could not allow each individual who thinks of some solution to the virus under Article 32 and should file a plea.
     

    Publicity move: SC dismisses plea for action against China for COVID-19 - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Supreme Court denied a writ petition filed by a lawyer enrolled by the Karnataka Bar Council to take action against the People's Republic of China for spreading Covid-19 as a biological weapon.

    A Bench comprising Justice SK Kaul and MM Sundresh dismissed the plea and said it was only a publicity move.

    The Supreme Court said we can't allow every person who thinks of some solution to the virus to come under Article 32 and file a petition.

    The Supreme Court hit back at the petitioner, saying, "Is it the Court's job to see what is the international ramification, whether China is committing genocide or not?"

    The bench further added, "What kind of petition is this. What is going on? It seems you wanted to file a petition to appear before the court. Nothing else."

    While dismissing the plea, the Supreme Court stated in its order, "The plea alleged that China is deliberately spreading Covid-19 as a biological weapon and the court should issue some order to the government. It is for the government to take action."

    The bench further said they could not allow each individual who thinks of some solution to the virus under Article 32 and should file a plea. No one has stopped him from making recommendations to the appropriate authorities. We believe he wants his name to get into the press, and we ask the press not to oblige.  
     

    Also Read: PM Modi security lapse: SC forms three-member committee headed by former judge to probe incident

    Karnataka-based lawyer filed the plea, who contended that virgin coconut oil could dissolve the virus and sought directions to the Central government to stop China from spreading the virus.

    The petitioner repeated that he petitions to relieve the people who constantly fear Covid-19.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab and Haryana High Court grants anticipatory bail to SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case-dnm

    Punjab and Haryana High Court grants anticipatory bail to SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

    Third wave to witness sharp rise in January end cases to decline by mid March IIT Kanpur professor gcw

    Third wave to witness sharp rise in January end, cases to decline by mid-March: IIT Kanpur professor

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID gcw

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID

    Dine in service in Delhi restaurants to be discontinued take away allowed announcement soon Sources gcw

    Dine-in service in Delhi restaurants to be discontinued, only take-away allowed; announcement soon: Sources

    Omicron scare Air India IndiGo offers free date change option on domestic tickets gcw

    Amid Omicron scare, Air India, IndiGo offers free date change option on domestic tickets

    Recent Stories

    Punjab and Haryana High Court grants anticipatory bail to SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case-dnm

    Punjab and Haryana High Court grants anticipatory bail to SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

    Third wave to witness sharp rise in January end cases to decline by mid March IIT Kanpur professor gcw

    Third wave to witness sharp rise in January end, cases to decline by mid-March: IIT Kanpur professor

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID gcw

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID

    After Nakul Mehta TV actors Mohit-Addite Malik and Suyyash Rai Kishwar Merchant sons fall prey to Covid 19 drb

    After Nakul Mehta, TV actors Mohit-Addite Malik and Suyyash Rai-Kishwar Merchant’s sons fall prey to Covid-19

    Dine in service in Delhi restaurants to be discontinued take away allowed announcement soon Sources gcw

    Dine-in service in Delhi restaurants to be discontinued, only take-away allowed; announcement soon: Sources

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon