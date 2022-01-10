  • Facebook
    PM Modi security lapse: SC forms three-member committee headed by former judge to probe incident

    A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli were hearing a plea filed by an organisation named Lawyers Voice seeking a court-monitored probe into the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
    The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to set up an independent committee headed by a retired apex court judge to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Ferozepur, Punjab on January 5 (Wednesday). The top court has proposed to include DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court, and ADGP (security) of Punjab, in the independent committee.

    A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli were hearing a plea filed by an organisation named Lawyers Voice seeking a court-monitored probe into the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security.

    Senior advocate DS Patwalia, Advocate General of Punjab government, told the Supreme Court that the records have been taken into consideration by the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana high court. 7 show-cause notices have been issued to the state officers as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the crowds started gathering in the morning and there were no inputs from the Director General of police which was his responsibility. He further said there has to be communication that there’s a clear road, and if there’s a blockade stop them 4 kms away. There was complete intelligence failure! If there was violation of SPG Act and blue book, there’s no need for hearing etc.

    He also pointed out that there was no intimation to the convoy that there was a crowd gathering near the flyover, which amounted to a “complete intelligence failure”.

    “The very fact that the State is defending them (police officers) is very very serious. The Central government Committee had to examine where did this lapse take place,” he added, reported Bar and Bench.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
