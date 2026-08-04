A viral video from the newly inaugurated Vizag Airport shows visitors entering and playing inside a decorative fountain, drawing widespread criticism online and reigniting concerns over public civic sense.

A video from the recently inaugurated Vizag Airport is going viral across social media, but for all the wrong reasons. The clip shows several visitors walking into the airport's decorative fountain, splashing through the water, posing for photos, and treating the installation like a recreational spot. The incident has triggered a wave of criticism online, with many questioning why public infrastructure meant to enhance the airport's beauty is being misused so soon after its inauguration.

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Internet Questions Public Behaviour

The video has sparked intense reactions across social media platforms. Many users expressed disappointment, saying such behaviour reflects a lack of civic responsibility and respect for public property. Several comments pointed out that decorative fountains are not meant for public entry and warned that such actions could damage newly built infrastructure or force authorities to impose unnecessary restrictions.

The incident comes shortly after another viral video from the same airport showed people allegedly uprooting newly planted saplings, which had also invited widespread criticism. Together, the clips have reignited discussions on the need for better civic awareness and responsible public behaviour.

Development Needs Public Cooperation Too

While the new Vizag Airport has been praised for its modern design and upgraded facilities, many believe that maintaining these spaces is a shared responsibility. Social media users stressed that infrastructure development alone is not enough unless citizens also respect and preserve public spaces. The viral fountain video has now become another reminder that civic sense plays an equally important role in keeping such places clean, safe, and welcoming for everyone.