MDMK's Vaiko slammed LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin for his alleged 'cheap and derogatory' double-entendre remark on actor Trisha. The comment was made at a DMK protest on the Cauvery issue, leading to Udhayanidhi's detention after complaints were filed.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko condemned Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin's indirect remark on actor Trisha as "cheap and derogatory."

While addressing the gathering in Thanjavur over the Cauvery water dispute, Udhayanidhi Stalin was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." Pausing briefly, he allegedly remarked, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery water.

Vaiko Lashes Out at Udhayanidhi

In a statement, Vaiko said, "The speech delivered by Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin at the DMK's protest in Thanjavur, in which he crossed the limits of political decorum and criticised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, deserves strong condemnation."

Invoking Thiruvalluvar's classic literature, 'Thirukkural', Vaiko advised Udhayanidhi to "guard his tongue." "As the Opposition Leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin should adhere to the wisdom of the Thirukkural: 'Whatever the circumstance, guard your tongue.' Instead, using cheap and derogatory language against the Chief Minister is unbecoming of the high office he holds," the MDMK leader stated.

"The DMK organised the protest by exploiting the Cauvery issue to obstruct the government and pursue its political agenda. Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech at the protest has reduced him to the level of a fourth-rate political speaker, and he should realise that. On the Cauvery issue, Tamil Nadu's voice must rise in unity, transcending political differences. Only then can the state's rights be effectively protected," Vaiko added.

DMK Defends Udhayanidhi Amid Complaints, Detention

MDMK Principal Secretary and MP Durai Vaiko also condemned Udhayanidhi's remarks and said, "The issue was about Cauvery and the sufferings of the Tamil Nadu farmers. It is highly condemnable that the Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has uttered such derogatory comments. It goes against women. I condemn it. It was not a stage to settle personal scores. It is unfortunate."

However, DMK MP TR Baalu rejected the allegations and said Udhayanidhi Stalin had not referred to any individual. "He has not mentioned any word about the particular woman. It is all false," Baalu told reporters.

The women's wing of TVK lodged a complaint at the Thanjavur police station, alleging that Udhayanidhi made a double-entendre remark about actor Trisha Krishnan.

Meanwhile, police today detained the DMK leader after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and the women's wing filed complaints with police.